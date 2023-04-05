



Ego Likeness is one of the darkwave scene’s most celebrated entities, and while Donna Lynch and Steven Archer have kept busy with live shows and reissues of past material, as well as other bands, literary and artistic projects, it’s difficult to believe that it’s been eight years since the band has released new material. Today, the long wait ends with the release of a new single, in which the duo covers Madonna’s “Live to Tell.” Composed by the renowned pop star with producer Patrick Leonard, the melancholy ballad had been featured on her 1986 True Blue album, and served as the theme song to the film At Close Range, which starred Madonna’s then-husband Sean Penn with Christopher Walken. With their version, Ego Likeness remains faithful to the song’s general structure and instrumentation, the lyrical themes of mistrust and childhood trauma all too relevant and palpable. “Live to Tell” was released today, April 5, via Metropolis Records and can be purchased/streamed on Bandcamp.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)