



With The Legendary Pink Dots’ on the last dates of the first leg of a 40th anniversary tour, front man Edward Ka-Spel has collaborated with Italian duo Motion Kapture for a new album, titled Alien Subspace. Mixed and mastered by Justin Bennett (kETvECTOR, Skinny Puppy, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), the album presents Ka-Spel lending his evocative vocals and transcendent noise effects to a series of progressive ambient and psychedelic textures created by Filippo Corradin and Stefano Rossello. As the band describes it, “Alien Subspace captures and transports us into electronic synth spaces where guitars and basses are dilated in order to catapult us into eclectic stories and visions.”







Alien Subspace is due for release on November 18 via Rustblade Records, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp and the label’s website; the album will be released in CD, a vinyl edition limited to 499 copies, a deluxe box set limited to 99 copies, and a deluxe ultra fan edition limited to five copies.







The Legendary Pink Dots released its latest album Angel In the Detail on August 23 via Metropolis Records. Motion Kapture released Out of Focus on January 13 via Rustblade.

Edward Ka-Spel

Facebook, Bandcamp

The Legendary Pink Dots

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp

Motion Kapture

Facebook

Rustblade

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)