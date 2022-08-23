



The Parisian duo of Cecilia Dassonneville and Adriano Iacoangeli – known collectively as Echoberyl – has been building upon a blend of synthwave, post-punk, and gothic electronic atmospheres to carve out their own singular niche. Building over the course of three albums in as many years, now the band has released a new single, “Silent Monster (The Other Side of the Mirror),” as the first step in the next phase of their continued evolution. Written during what the band describes as a creative impasse in the recording of a new album, the melody and bass riff arrive spontaneously, the lyrics relating something akin to a faery tale – “a magic mirror, a girl in crisis, a threatening forest, a silent monster on the other side of the mirror.” This is echoed in the accompanying music video, for which Echoberyl took inspiration from the 1946 film La Belle et la Bête, Jean Cocteau’s adaptation of Beauty and the Beast .







Released on August 18 and available now on Bandcamp, the single also includes an extended club mix; the single marks the third release from Echoberyl in 2022, following the remix companion to 2021’s Mother Solitude and Other Dark Tales and The Awakening Mixtape, a mixtape sampler of remixes from the remix companion to 2020’s The Awakening of a Mutant Girl.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)