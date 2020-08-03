



Blending elements of synthwave, post-punk, coldwave, and various points in between, Echoberyl has announced the release of its second full-length album, The Awakening of a Mutant Girl. Taking inspiration from ’50s and ’60s cinema as well as the work of graphic novelist Enki Bilal, the French/Italian duo describes the record as “a sci-fi B-movie without images,” relating a story about a girl who is revealed to be an extraterrestrial mutant, touching on themes of overcoming personal fears and embracing otherness, with each track acting as a chapter in the story. During the album’s eight month gestation, Echoberyl shifted its direction toward a more heartfelt and eclectic narrative due to a number of tragic personal and world events, resulting in a far more electronic sound than was disaplyed on last year’s Apparition debut. The Awakening of a Mutant Girl will be released in CD and digital formats on August 21 via the Cold Transmission imprint; pre-orders are available now via Bandcamp.







The band specifically cites the influence of writer/directors Yann Gonzalez (Knife + Heart, You and the Night) and Michel Ocelot (Tales of the Night, Princes and Princesses. Bilal is best known as the author of such graphic novel series as the Nikopol Trilogy, Exterminator 17 , and The Hunting Party ; much of his work has been a mainstay of Heavy Metal Magazine, and was cited by director Ridley Scott as an inspiration for Blade Runner. Bilal directed the 2004 movie Immortal (Immortel: Ad Vitam) as a loose adaptation of his book La Foire aud Immortels (“The Carnival of Immortals”), an entry in the Nikopol Trilogy.





