Echo Us releases fifth album, premieres new music video





With today’s release of To Wake a Dream in Moving Water, the fifth full-length album from Echo Us, the band has also unveiled the music video for the song “Begin to Remember.” Composed and created by Echo Us mastermind Ethan Matthews, “Begin to Remember” encompasses two tracks on the album to comprise a “double song,” with the strings for the first track arranged by Matthews and Teri Untalan, who performed viola and violin on the track; the song also features a flute performance by Chris Smith. This marks the first video single from To Wake a Dream in Moving Water, following the late December 2016 premiere of “It’s Time for Winter,” released in time for the Winter Solstice. To Wake a Dream in Moving Water is available now via Absolute Probability Recordings.





Echo Us/Absolute Probability Recordings

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)