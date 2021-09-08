



Dependent Records has announced that the latest entries in the label’s reissue series will be focusing on prominent German futurepop act Rotersand, with the band’s first two albums receiving the deluxe treatment. Vocalist Rascal Nikov comments that it is “an incredible honor” for the group to return to these early releases after more than a decade-and-a-half, with the 2003 Truth Is Fanatic debut and 2005’s Welcome to Goodbye being presented not only in an immaculate two-disc artbook edition, each limited to 500 copies, but also on vinyl for the first time; pressed on gatefold 180g vinyl, both albums are offered in different color variants, with black vinyl editions of Truth Is Fanatic and Welcome to Goodbye each limited to 300 copies – transparent red copies of the debut and solid orange for the 2005 album are each limited to 200 copies. Each album also includes extended artwork and liner notes, as well as bonus tracks comprised of demos and alternate versions; due for release on October 29, pre-orders for these reissues are available via the Dependent webstore.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)