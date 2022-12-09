



Dallas-based electro/rock act Cantervice has been on a hot streak since signing to FiXT earlier this year, with the December 7 reveal of “Blackout” marking the band’s fourth single. Written by founding member Robert Matlock and mixed and mastered by co-producer Cameron Mizell, the song further exemplifies the gorup’s fusion of nü-metal, alt. rock, and industrialized metalcore with a dystopian tale of caution and hope that picks up where the previous “Doomsday” single left off; the band further explains that the song “is a critical reminder to society that we are the key stakeholders, but only through unity and self-awareness can we deploy that power against those wanting to oppress us.” Cantervice goes on to say that a failure to adapt will result in our relegation to being simply a resource for the financial and political gains of those power structures, encouraging people to “become immune to the force-fed dichotomy coming through our screens to lift the veil that has blinded us from the truth.”











“Blackout” is now available digitally via Bandcamp, following the aforementioned “Doomsday” released on July 8, and the introductory “Void” and “The Machine” singles, both released on April 12. All of Cantervice’s music centers on concepts of a dystopian future in which all technology and information is controlled by the government, with the band stating that “We simply want to inspire curiosity in those who are open to questioning their reality.” Fronted by Matlock on vocals and programming, the band is rounded out by guitarist Kris Smith, bassis Eric Knighton, and drummer Tim Walker.

Cantervice

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

FiXT

Website, Webstore, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)