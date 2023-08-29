



Benjamin Blank seems to be working at a breakneck pace as he has announced the latest album from his industrial/metal outlet, titled The Future Belongs to the Mad. With “Slow Blade” acting as the first single, the album follows nearly a full year since Messages From the Deep, with Blank continuing to delve into dystopian themes of global decay; with swirling electronic atmospheres and crushing extreme metal guitars, the vocals vacillating between guttural roars and expressive clean melodies, “Slow Blade” comes with a supplementary visualizer on YouTube, while the track can be streamed on Bandcamp, where The Future Belongs to the Mad is now available for digital pre-order. Due to drop on November 26, the album marks Binary Order’s second release of 2023, following the Thrown Away EP this past June, which saw the artist presenting three remixes from the aforementioned Messages From the Deep headlined by a cover of Papa Roach’s “Thrown Away.”









Binary Order

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)