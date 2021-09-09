



Following the Danish synthwave artist’s 2015 Aeternus album, Dynatron has unveiled the first single from his forthcoming third album, titled Origins. As the title track, “Origins” presents an expansive vision of synthwave, with Dynatron’s Jeppe Hasseriis remarking that the song is “about the journey to find and discover our roots,” and the “quest for meaning through the infinite chaos.” The artist goes on to explain that the instrumental features a more organic and orchestral feel, evolving from his past output with the incorporation of strings and choirs to enhance both its cinematic atmosphere and what Hasseriis calls a “supernatural aura.” Compounding its themes is the music video created by French pixel artist Kryssalian over the course of six months as each frame was handdrawn; the video for “Origins” made its premiere on September 7, while the Origins album is due for release via Blood Music on October 15. Pre-orders for the album in CD and vinyl formats are now available via the Blood Music webstore, with the latter offered in black, neon orange, and orange-and-red splatter variants; Origins will also be available for digital pre-order via Bandcamp in the coming weeks.





Dynatron

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Blood Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Kryssalian

Website, Facebook, Twitter



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)