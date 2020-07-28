



From the Netherlands comes the industrial/doom duo All Are to Return with the announcement of a debut EP. Featuring the band’s blend of “measured brutality with an urgent sense of dread,” the EP presents a raw brand of doom-laden industrial textures, wrought with experimental analog synthesis and moody guitar passages, topped off by haunted and oppressive vocals. Exploring themes of social disintegration brought about by breakdowns in communication and the echoes of political upheaval, All Are to Return describe the EP as a cinematic exploration of “life naked to the brutality of a state in fear.” A teaser for the EP, “Abeefilr” can be heard as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp, with the full single to be released on August 14; the self-titled All Are to Return EP will be subsequently released on August 21.





All Are to Return

SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)