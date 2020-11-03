



Written and recorded completely amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is the upcoming new album from The Dust Bowl Faeries, titled The Plague Garden. Blending elements of goth, rock, cabaret, vaudeville, and folk, the album presents a myriad of themes not only relating to the current global situation, but also addressing social and mythical themes stemming from lead vocalist Ryder Cooley‘s creative songwriting; identifying as queer and gender-fluid, Cooley tackles misogyny in the music industry on a song like “Sirens,” the mythical Kraken reimagined as a belly dancing queen on “Serpentine Samba,” while other tracks like “Pandemic Tango” and “Dust Bowl Caravan” specifically touch on the pandemic, and more. “I’ve lived most of my adult life in subcultures where genders are fluid and ghosts are gods,” Cooley comments, “I’m also an empath and my love of animals has driven me to write songs about all sorts of creatures, living, dead, mythical, and vanishing before our eyes.” Due for release on November 20, The Plague Garden is available for pre-order via Bandcamp; of the album, Cooley states that she is “grateful that something creative manifested out of this dark and dormant time.”





Dust Bowl Faeries

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)