



Dunkelheit Productions has reissued 2018’s Son of the Void (Chapter I & II) EP from nihilistic German noise project Chaos Cascade. With CD and digital editions now available via Bandcamp, the album’s first five tracks were previously only available on cassette, originally released in June 2018 via Obsessive Fundamental Realism. The remaining tracks were recorded the following year in June 2019, with the entire album mastered at Germany’s Studio Hel. Vinyl editions of Son of the Void (Chapter I & II) will be available on December 24, with the black variant limited to 200 copies, and the moon variant limited to 100; pre-orders are also available via Bandcamp.









Lizzie Marie (MenagerieMacabreArt)