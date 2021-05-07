



Once a music blog and podcast, Burning Ambulance has evolved into a full label, with today marking the fledgling imprint’s latest single. A collaborative effort between jazz great Graham Haynes and drum & bass DJ/producer Kurt Glück-Aeg under his Submerged moniker, the single presents two tracks – “Flashtower” and “Istanbul Gran Prix.” Blending Glück-Aeg’s industrial strength beats and textures with Haynes visionary cornet playing, the single offers the first taste of the duo’s forthcoming full-length album, Echolocation, due for release in July in digital, limited edition CD, and mini-LP vinyl formats; produced remotely with Haynes recording in Brazil and Submerged in Estonia, the album features additional contributsion from Evis May and Skintape.

Set to 110 BPM, an unusual time signature for Submerged, but one that he enjoys when stepping out of the parameters of drum & bass, Glück-Aeg explains that the track was “cut up for Graham and re-cut to his horn.” He further states that he recorded his bass lines and TR8 drum machines through distortion pedals at Flashtower, “the legendary Berlin studio created by Laurent Mialon (La Peste from Hangars Liquides),” which the artist sublet when Mialon was out of the city. The “Flashtower/Istabul Gran Prix” single is available via Bandcamp.







Burning Ambulance was founded in 2010 by journalist/author Phil Freeman and artist/designer I.A. Freeman, while Glück-Aeg is also the founder of underground electronic and industrial music imprint Ohm Resistance. With today marking Bandcamp Friday, Ohm Resistance has offered as a name-your-price item a new compilation, Perihelion 2209, featuring 21 artists from 12 countries; among them are Submerged, O C O S I, Art imitati¤n, Snowbeasts, Evis May, Tech Level 2, and more.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)