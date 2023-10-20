



More than a year since the release of the band’s debut album, DRØWND has returned with a new single, titled “Sick and Tired.” The track marks the first release from the band’s new LiViD imprint, with founder and front man Joe Crudgington addressing themes of disillusionment with the industry; through the song, the band questions the veracity of emotions and connections that arise within social situations, asking simply “if it’s worth it.” The launch of the new label also examines these concepts with the intention to provide a home for rock, metal, industrial, and alternative acts to have full creative control of their art – (L)ife(V)ision(D)eath – in association with Believe Digital. DRØWND released the [An]Aesthetic album via Armalyte Industries on July 22 in digital and CD formats. With the band now comprised of Crudgington, bassist Sam Forrester, guitarist Rich Watson, and drummer Paul Traveller, the band is scheduled to perform at London’s Black Heart on November 22, with plans for more singles and shows in 2024.





DRØWND

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)