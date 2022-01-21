



Steadily barreling through the industrial/rock landscape with a series of singles and EPs over the last three years, Drownd will at last be releasing a full-length album in 2022, titled (An)Aesthetic. Offering up the first taste of the record’s depraved and debaucherous sonic delights is the introductory single, “Filth,” along with a minimal yet striking music video; written by Drownd founder Joe Crudgington and mastered by Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media, the song’s themes speak of sin as being a part of human nature to be embraced rather than denied, the lyrics offering a commentary on the weight of such denial and the ensuing guilt being worse than the sin.











“Filth” is now available to purchase/stream via Bandcamp and Spotify, with (An)Aesthetic due for release via Armalyte Industries later in 2022, featuring 11 tracks of the band’s own “UnPOPular / Undustrial” sound. Hints of the new album first appeared in 2021 with the release of a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Settle For Nothing,” with the stark imagery of Claire Coulton and Sean Middleton Photography adding to the transgressive atmosphere.

In addition, Drownd will be making its first live appearance of the year on February 25 at The Black Prince in Northampton as the support act for Scalping and Mandy, Indiana. Fronted by Crudgington, the live band now consists of drummer Paul Traveller, Dam Forrester on bass, and guitarist Rich Watson; tickets for the show are available via Skiddle.com, with Drownd also stating that several more shows for 2022 are in the pipeline, including a live studio session to be filmed at Northampton’s Foundry Studios.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)