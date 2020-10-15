



Based in London and Los Angeles, Drownd had a momentous year in 2019 with the release of two EPs and a full-length debut album. Now, the industrial/rock act has unveiled details for a new album and concept film to appear in 2021, titled (An)Aesthetic; as a special preview of what the album will be offering, Drownd reveals a new track via SoundSphere Magazine , a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s “Settle For Nothing.” Referring to the song as “fitting for the current social situations we are finding ourselves in,” Drownd infuse the song with the band’s own brand of transgressively dark atmosphere and synth-laden alt. rock. “I’ve always been a huge Rage Against the Machine fan,” states Drownd founder and front man Joe Crudgington, commenting that Tom Morello’s unique guitar playing was a primary inspiration to him. In addition, Drownd revealed a new image to preview (An)Aesthetic, showcasing the visual talents of Claire Coulton and Seanen Middleton Photography. Having been working since March “locked away in a dark studio outside of London,” Crudgington expresses enthusiasm for the new visuals and music, stating that “It goes without saying this is the best piece of work I have done thus far.”





