



As the band has had to cease live performance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Serbian “massacre industrial” and “demonic electronic” act dreDDup has released a new music video. Assaulting the listener with a blitzkrieg barrage of guttural riffs and breakneck rhythms, “Dark Street Boys” was featured on the group’s 2018 Soyuz and, like the previous video for “Designed to Die (Radioactive Youth),” was directed by Mihajlo Obrenov with a viscious energy that demonstrates why dreDDup is heralded as one of the best live bands in Serbia. Soyuz is available as a name-your-price item via Bandcamp, released on November 27, 2018 via the band’s longtime label Crime:Scene Records; having earlier this year released an album from the MRT side project, dreDDup is currently in the studio working on the follow-up record, titled Romance of Romans.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)