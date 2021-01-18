



Serbian industrial act dreDDup has at last unveiled its tenth studio effort, Romance of Romans, released on January 15 via Crime:Scene Records. Recorded from late 2018 until late 2020, the album was produced, recorded, and mixed by founder and lead vocalist Mihajlo “Inquisitor” Obrenov in DURU Studio in the band’s hometown of Novi Sad, Serbia; with the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic limiting dreDDup’s live activities, the album’s production process sped throughout 2020, with boRA’s drums recorded in Euton Studio, and guitarist NorBurt Reynolds recording in Paklena Pomorandža Studio. Romance of Romans finds the band exploring harder electronic elements than the 2018 Soyuz record, with a greater emphasis on industrial, dance, and EBM ingredients with punk and even progressive music. The album was preceded by the singles “Designed to Die” in 2019 and “Wounded By Sound” in 2020, with Romance of Romans now available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)