



As the band gears up for its 25th anniversary, Serbian industrial act dreDDup has released the music video for the track “The Rolling Sotones,” off this year’s Romance of Romans album. Directed by founder and lead vocalist Mihajlo “Inquisitor” Obrenov, the video was shot and produced entirely on VHS cameras as an homage to the underground scene of the late ’80s and early ’90s; the visuals present a combination of dreDDup performing live with a bevy of stock news footage, the music a slow drone of industrialized metal sure to appeal to fans of the likes of Godflesh and early Pitch Shifter.







Romance of Romans marks the group’s tenth studio effort; with Inquisitor helming the production and mix, each band member recorded their respective instruments in separate studios due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic – boRA in Euton Studio, guitarist NorBurt Reynolds in Paklena Pomorandža Studio, and Inquisitor in DURU Studio. The album was released on January 15 via Crime:Scene Records and is available as a name-your-price item on Bandcamp.





dreDDup

Crime:Scene Records

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)