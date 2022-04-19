



With 2022 marking the Serbian industrial group’s 25th anniversary, dreDDup is celebrating the occasion with a plan to release 10 music videos for songs spanning the band’s back catalog. The second and latest entry in the series arrives in the form of “We Sperm Noise,” a track from 2014’s I Dreamt of a Dragon; as with all of dreDDup’s visual output, the video was directed by founder and lead vocalist Mihajlo “Inquisitor” Obrenov, the heavily distorted imagery blending live footage of the band, exotic dancers and strippers, and other disjointed snippets with segments from various video games – primarily first person shooters, but also racing and classic arcade titles – all depicting the song’s themes about a girl’s sexual relationship wtih her favorite noise music.







“We Sperm Noise” follows the January release of the “Garden of Dead Friends” video, that song taken from the band’s self-titled 2011 album. Concurrent to the anniversary series, the band has also produced videos for the 2021 Romance of Romans album, with the latest being the title track released in January. The entirety of dreDDup’s discography is available as name-your-price items on Bandcamp via Crime:Scene Records.

dreDDup

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Crime:Scene Records

Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)