



Blending noisy industrial soundscapes with acoustic balladry and melodic songwriting, Derek Rush carried the moniker of Dream into Dust as his main creative outlet for 15 years, releasing three full-length albums and several EPs before the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2012 after the release of So Beautiful and So Dangerous. Now, Rush has unveiled a new collection of songs created under the banner of Dream into Dust, titled Fragments of Legacy; the album’s 15 tracks span 77 minutes, all recorded between 1998-2001 for various compilations, along with four tracks previously unreleased. Of the collection, which he’d long intended to assemble, Rush comments that the songs “represent a ‘lost album’ that shows the development between The World We Have Lost (1999) and The Lathe of Heaven (2003).” Due for release on September 8, Fragments of Legacy is available to pre-order on Bandcamp for today’s Bandcamp Friday sale; the CD is limited to 100 copies in a 12-page booklet with lyrics and Rush’s original photography. Bundles that include the CD with a specially designed T-shirt are also available. Both the album and the shirt will then move to the Chthonic Streams webstore at the end of the Bandcamp sale.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)