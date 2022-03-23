



Among the rising breed of modern industrial/metal acts is Austin’s Dread Risks with the impending release of the band’s sophomore full-length effort, titled Automated Disappointment. With nine original tracks and a bonus remix, the album presents themes of loss and self-examination, what the band refers to as “the chronicle of effort always resulting in some form of failure and the hostility that ensues.” And yet, despite the desperation and brutality inherent in these subjects, Dread Risks also seeks to remind listeners that comfort and respite can be found in the realization of these darkest moments. Preceded by the “Trauma Ties” and “Obliteration Complex” singles released in late 2021, Automated Disappointment will be released on March 25 via Re:Mission Entertainment in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter limited to 200 copies; CD editions will be available in a digipak limited to 100 copies, as well as a combo with the “Trauma Ties” EP. This marks Dread Risks’ first full-length effort after the 2018 self-titled debut; the band had also released the Possession Therapy split-EP with fellow industrial/metal act Fact Pattern in early 2021.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)