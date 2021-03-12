



From the recently released Possession Therapy EP comes the music video for “Vacancy Architect” by Austin, TX industrial/metal act Dread Risks. With Los Angeles artist BARA HARI lending her vocal skills to the track, so too did she aid in the video’s conception and creation, infusing the song’s metallic rhythms and saccharine melodies with imagery as equally disparate in its blend of glitch-laden mechanical dystopia and glistening organic splendor. Mastered by Brent Vallefuoco at Hear No Evil Studio, “Vacancy Architect” is the second of two tracks on Possession Therapy written, produced, and mixed by Dread Risks; a split EP, the other two tracks were created by L.A. industrial/metal act Fact Pattern, whose Ian Flux has worked with BARA HARI on her recent solo releases, the two collaborating also on the EP’s visual presentation. The Possession Therapy EP was released on February 26 via Black Mold Records, and can be purchased via both bands’ Bandcamp pages.













Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)