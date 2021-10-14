



Dracula’s Ball, one of the most widely attended and eminent parties in the goth/industrial community, will be making its return this year on Saturday, October 30 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia. As has always been tradition, the event will be held with DJs spinning in two separate rooms, with longstanding and pioneering electronic act The Crystal Method appearing for the first time to perform a special Halloween set specifically tailored for Dracula’s Ball. In addition, Baltimore-based post-industrial and experimental act Stoneburner will be appearing as part of the artist’s The King of Wolves Tour celebrating his latest album, Apex Predator, released on September 3 via COP International; a full listing of dates for The King of Wolves Tour can be found on the COP International website. Dracula’s Ball is a 21+ only event, starting at 9:00pm and concluding at 2:00am, “So when midnight rolls around, we’ll be welcoming Halloween!” As such, costumes are encouraged, but not required, with additional information available on the Dracula’s Ball website and the Facebook event page; tickets are $28 and may be purchased via SeeTickets, as well as the Franklin Hall and Underground Arts box offices.

Additionally, Underground Arts has issued a statement that the venue, in accordance with Philadelphia’s current mandate, will require all guests and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and to provide a digital or hard copy of proof of vaccination; the venue also asks that guests please wear masks when not eating or drinking to help ensure the safety of patrons, staff, and the artists.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)