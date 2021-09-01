



After steadily establishing a horror-themed and synth-driven darkwave sound over the course of several singles, Seattle-based Dracula Party has at long last announced a full-length debut album. Drawing on the distinctive style of ’80s and ’90s VHS horror, Video Wasteland follows up on 2019’s The Devil Wears a Mask EP, with founder and front man Byron C. Miller naming the record after a video rental service he’d frequented in his youth; specializing in the kind of straight-to-video horror he’d read about in Fangoria , Miller explains that The Video Wasteland “It’s how I first saw Peter Jackson’s Meet the Feebles, Herzog’s Nosferatu, the Argento cut of Dawn of the Dead, Scooter McCrae’s Shatter Dead, and many more!” With mixing, production, and mastering by band mate Chris Longo, Miller goes on to explain that with its influences steeped in synthesizer movie scores as much as EBM and industrial, every track on Video Wasteland “is an homage to a beloved horror film I first discovered on VHS.” The album is due for release on October 1, with pre-orders now available on Bandcamp.





Dracula Party/Byron C. Miller

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)