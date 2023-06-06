



It has been three years since we’ve last heard from Drab Majesty, but the acclaimed darkwave/post-punk act has broken the silence with the announcement of a new EP, titled An Object in Motion. The EP presents what Dais Records asserts to be a new chapter in the band’s sound, with Deb Demure having written the four songs primarily on an Ovation 12-string acoustic/electric guitar during a retreat to Yachats, Oregon in 2021; the coastal setting in tandem with the guitar’s unique bowl-shape, recorded along with a series of ambient guitar experiments, accentuated a “neo-psychedelic resonance” appropriate to themes of evolution, rebirth, and motion. An Object in Motion features guest performances by Uniform’s Ben Greenberg, Justin Meldal-Johnsen of M83 and Air, and on the introductory single “Vanity” Rachel Goswell, best known as the vocalist for dream pop and shoegaze act Slowdive. “It’s no secret that I am a long time Drab Majesty fan,” Goswell states, “so when Deb asked me some years ago now if I would be interested in collaborating, it was an immediate yes.” Demure adds that “As a long time listener and devotee of Slowdive, a band that literally shaped my DNA as a listener and musician, it was truly humbling to have Rachel offer her iconic vocal stylings to this song,” the song supplemented by a music video drected by Jai Love.







An Object in Motion is due for release via Das Records on August 25, with pre-orders now available via Bandcamp and the Dais webstore in digital, CD, and vinyl formats. The EP follows up on 2019’s Modern Mirror and the standalone “No Rain” single in 2020.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)