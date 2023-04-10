



Following up on the Ashes EP, Dogtablet has announced the release of a new album, titled Black Space Dust & Memories. The electro/industrial collective spearheaded by Martin King and Roberto Soave continues with this album to pursue a diverse and multi-faceted sound to provide “a soothing trip through space,” emphasizing the cosmic ambience at the heart of Dogtablet. Joining King and Soave on this journey are a number of renowned associates making vocal appearances; among them are Steven Archer (Stoneburner), Coral Scere (Scere), Cat Hall (Dissonance), Frankie Nardiello (Groovie Mann of My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult), Daz Sharp (Spoils of Grace), James Reyna (Melodywhore), and Jared Louche (Chemlab). Due for release on May 5 via Distortion Productions, Black Space Dust & Memories is available for pre-order on Bandcamp in digital and CD formats; the album will feature “Ashes” from the aforementioned Ashes EP, which was released on October 7, 2022.

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)