



Musician and filmmaker Matt Zane’s latest effort, The Altered Noise, has been selected to show at the fifth annual American Horrors Film Festival. A documentary about the late Dirt Von Karloff, the film is Zane’s loving tribute to his former band mate. chronicling his tenure as the bassist for Hollywood industrial/alt. metal act Society 1, his prominent career as a professional tattoo artist, and his adoration for KISS and the rock & roll life. Featuring interviews with the likes of Iorden Mitev, Krystine Jett, Dave Navarro, Sin Quirin, Skum Love, and more, The Altered Noise made its premiere via a livestream memorial service on September 18, and is now publicly available to view on YouTube. Karloff passed away in May of this year just days after celebrating his 48th birthday; Zane reminisces that “The craziest thing about all this is that DV always told me he wasn’t going to make it to past 50-years-old,” with Karloff entrusting his band mate, an accomplished director, to memorialize him in just such a film; “The last time we discussed it, he said, ‘It’s going to be FUCKING cool!”

Taking place on Halloween weekend – October 30 through November 1 – at the Geneva Theater in historic downtown Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, the American Horrors Film Festival showcases “bleeding edge” horror films and music documentaries that have achieved critical acclaim. Hosted by Hart D. Fisher, the festival will be aired as part of a telecision special on the streaming American Horrors channel, accessible via Roku on January 1; The Altered Noise will be shown on Saturday, October 30 at 8:40pm in 4K projection, with tickets costing $20 per seat/per screening. Stating that Karloff would have enjoyed the prospect of becoming an indie movie star, Zane states that he is “incredibly grateful” for the festival’s inclusion of the feature. Additional information can be found on the festival’s website.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)