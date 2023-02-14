



Los Angeles electro/punk outfit DK-Zero has never shied away from the lustful and the lascivious, so the band is celebrating this Valentine’s Day with the release of a new single, calling it “a twisted love song for the cyber age.” Now available on all major digital platforms via Cleopatra Records, “Nightmare” sees bandleader D-Punk lyrically addressing the passionate intensity of colliding opposites, his voice sneering and slithering as he snarls, “You’re not so innocent” in true DK-Zero fashion. The band’s first single of 2023, the corresponding video for “Nightmare,” created by Vincente Cordero of Industrialism Films, features D-Punk joined by Dead Animal Assembly Plant guitarist Eric Bergen(Zero), Nicholas “Living Dead Drummer” Mason, and Nuda on keyboards; the song follows the “Resistance” single released on September 29, the two songs marking the first new material from DK-Zero since the 2020 Cyber Sex Inc. album.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)