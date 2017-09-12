DJ Eisdriver celebrates Bodylab's one year anniversary





DJ Eisdriver’s old-school EBM and classic industrial party Bodylab returns in September with back-to-back nights in New York City and Philadelphia to celebrate its one year anniversary. The party starts Thursday, September 21 with no cover at Kung Fu Necktie and Philly’s own DJ STRYKK9 (deMOLITION, Spellbound) joining in to help you get your stomp on. NYC’s Nublu hosts night two, with a set by very special guest Rexx Arkana (Brüderschaft/FGFC820/Coldkill) on Friday, September 22. The New York date has a $5 cover. Both nights are 21+.

Eisdrive/DJ Eisdriver

