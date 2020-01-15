



French industrial/rock act Divine Shade continues the release of the In the Dust EP with the music video for “Ashes.” As the third of the EP’s four tracks, the band has been steadily revealing In the Dust by way of a monochromatic visual narrative full of occultish imagery; following up on the “In the Dust” and “Eternel” videos, “Ashes” finds the main character both attempt to both escape and fight back against the demonically masked occultists, the music an upbeat and melodically anthemic soundtrack that contrasts with the slower, more bleakly atmospheric tone of the first two tracks. Like “In the Dust” and “Eternel,” “Ashes” was directed by Gary Fossier-Renna and produced by Ziker (Nicolas Sonnier), with Divine Shade planning to release the full EP upon the unveiling of the fourth and final video later in 2020.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)