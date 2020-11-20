



Blending bleak visual and auditory aesthetics with a decidedly dark brand of industrial/rock, Divine Shade’s In the Dust EP comes to its conclusion with the release of the fourth track and music video. Several years in the making and completing the cycle that began with “Something Bad,” “Eternel,” and “Ashes,” “Right Now” presents an amalgam of the series’ nightmarish and monochromatic imagery, once again directed by Gary Fossier-Renna. The track itself features a guest performance by Scampi, while the frenetic yet contemplative video stars Fossier-Renna, Alexis Thonnerieux, Christopher Roussel, Didier Clette, Melainya B., and Chloé Richard. The In the Dust EP follows up on Divine Shade’s 2014 demo debut From the Sky, with the full EP available to stream on Spotify.





Divine Shade

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)