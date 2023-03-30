



Ren Toner has been guiding Divine Shade through the coldwave and dark electronic underground for nearly a decade, with 2022 proving a most successful turning point for the band, serving as the support act for Gary Numan on a U.K. tour. Now, the band is following up on 2020’s In the Dust EP with a new album; appropriately titled Fragments, the album will be revealed in segments similar to the previous EP, but whereas the four tracks on In the Dust were released individually as music videos, Fragments will arrive over the course of three EPs. Each entry in the trilogy will contain four songs, four remixes, and one accompanying music video, with “Stars” acting as the first single, released on December 19, 2022. The single features additional vocals by Shan Moue, who had also worked with Toner on his Welcome the Chaos EP in 2022, and the “This Love is a Weakness” single the year before.







Additionally, Divine Shade has initiated a Helloasso crowdfunding campaign for Fragments with multiple perks and contribution levels including digital and phyiscal editions of the EPs and the final album, being named in the liner notes, T-shirts, stickers, posters, and original artwork. At the time of this article, the campaign is 29% funded, with 25 days remaining to reach its goal.

Divine Shade

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)