



Divide and Dissolve continues down noisier and more experimental and provocative directions with the “Blood Quantum” single and video offering the first indications of the forthcoming Systemic album. “Systems built on hate always fail,” guitarist/saxophonist Takiaya Reed states, referring to the album’s themes of acknowledging colonial violence the resulting dispossession, separating indigenous people from their culture, history, and traditions; continuing where 2021’s Gas Lit left off, Reed says Systemic is in direct opposition to white supremacy and genocidal colonial constructs “for future generations to be free from this cycle of violence,” with the band’s dense and dissonant sound “congruent with the message of the music, and the heaviness feels emblematic of this world’s situation.” Furthermore, the bulk of Divide and Dissolve’s music is instrumental to emphasize the spiritual power of non-verbal communication, with “Kingdom of Fear” being the one exception on Systemic, a spoken word track featuring artist/writer Minori Sanchiz-Fung. The video for “Blood Quantum” was directed by Sepi Mashiahof, with additional direction from cinematographer Chi Chi Castillo and Dolor; the single is available to purchase/stream on Bandcamp. Systemic is the fourth full-length album from Divide and Dissolve, due for release on June 30 via Invada Records with pre-orders to arrive soon.





Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)