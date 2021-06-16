



Following the release of her band’s Gas Lit album earlier this year, Takiaya Reed of Australalian experimental noise act Divide and Dissolve has embarked on a new collaboration with fellow dark rock artist Chelsea Wolfe. Adding her vocals to the primarily instrumental band’s music, the Chelsea Wolfe remix of “Far From Ideal” expands on Divide and Dissolve’s themes of dismantling white supremacy and decolonization, with the band stating that the remix “envisions an indigenous future,” one in which freedom and liberation can be experienced by all people of color. Referring to Reed and her D/D band mate Sylvie Nehill as “elemental forces that can’t be denied,” Wolfe’s lyrics reference historical and biblical “colonization, genocide, and forced Christianity on indigenous peoples,” calling the collaborative track “a ‘fuck you’ to those who feel that there is any semblance of that being okay.” Created by notable indigenous director Amber Beaton, the corresponding music video further extrapolates on these topics, with Beaton commenting that “My main goal was to match the energy both artists brought but to also turn it into a love letter to indigenous women. Our spirituality was made illegal and this video calls to summon back our own indigenous gods, many of whom were human like Hine Nui Te Po depicted in this film.” As Divide and Dissolve’s third full-length album, Gas Lit was released on January 29 via Invada Records; Chelsea Wolfe’s Birth of Violence was released in September of 2019, followed by the “Anhedonia” collaborative single with Emma Ruth Rundle on January 28.



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)