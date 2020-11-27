



“The world we live in today will never be the same.” So says Dirk Ivens as he releases the new single from his longstanding project DIVE, titled “Black Star.” Presenting his pulsating and darkly atmospheric brand of industrial and EBM, the single offers up the first taste of his upcoming album, Where Do We Go From Here?, due for release on December 11 via Out of Line Music. Teaming up with Ivens for this album is Jan Dewulf, best known for his tenure in bands like Diskonnekted and Your life On Hold, lending not only his skills in production and mix, but also video with the “Black Star” single. “New collaboration means new sounds,” states Ivens as the album features what could be DIVE’s harshest and darkest album yet, the lyrics touching on the precarious state of the world; amid this darkness, Ivens states that “even when things don’t look hopeful, we try to keep a positive mind,” with Where Do We Go From Here? not only posing the question but also providing a spark of inspiration.







The album will be available in CD, digital, and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in a special wooden box set limited to 500 copies (only five remaining at the time of this article); both the box set and CD will include an exclusive EP as a bonus, which features remixes by Numb and Suicide Commando, along with alternate versions of the album tracks “Black Star” and “Inside Your Head.” Pre-orders for Where Do We Go From Here? are available via Bandcamp and the Out of Line webstore.

DIVE

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube

Jan Dewulf/Wølf Productions

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)