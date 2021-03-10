



Insane Records has announced the release of Genocidio Espiritual, the third full-length album from Chilean electro/EBM act Distoxia. Preceded by the “Conjurador Astral” single released in February, the new record sees Distoxia embracing the more melodic aspects of songwriting, emphasing themes of human emotions mixed with fantasy, while maintaining the aggressive textures of harsh EBM that defined the project’s previous outings like 2018’s Visiones De Medianoche and the 2015 Fuga Sensorial debut. With a release date of March 15, Genocidio Espiritual features 10 brand new tracks, including the aforementioned “Conjurador Astral” single and the “Armadura De Clavos” preview track, along with five remixes by the likes of Empyres, Viscera Drip, Godless Cross, Sector 516, CyberLich, and Shinigami IND; pre-orders for the album in digital and limited edition CD formats are available via Bandcamp.





