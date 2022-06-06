



Canadian electro and synthpop artist EVA X has been making some significant strides in the scene, now culminating in her signing with the eminent Distortion Productions imprint. “We have been aware of EVA X for quite some time,” states label founder Jim Semonik, “going back to the submission for the Electronic Saviors Vol. 6 compilation.” Her signing comes on the heels of her latest independent release, the “Body Talk” single, released in April and featuring remixes by Die Scum Inc. and Matt Fanale as daddybear; prior to that first release of 2022 came “Whipping Girl” in December and “Machine” the preceding September, both of which made appearances on several “Best Of” lists in synthpop for 2021. With EXA X’s signing comes the label’s announcement of the artist’s new album, I Dream of a Reality, due to appear on September 9. She will also be making major festival appearances at Mechanismus, Terminus, and Unconvention, with additional information via their individual websites.

EVA X

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Distortion Productions

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)