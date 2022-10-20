



Amulet has been steadily courting the Washington, DC goth/rock and darkwave scene since the 2021 release of House of Black + White, with intense live performances, the standalone “Secrets and Lies” single, and remixes by such eminent acts as Stabbing Westward, Grendel, and Unitcode:Machine serving to significantly raise the band’s profile. Now, the duo of MJ Phoenix and Stephanie Stryker have signed with Distortion Productions, with the Perfect Fusion EP acting as the band’s first release with the label. Due to arrive on October 28, the EP features remixes from House of Black + White created by the likes of Stoneburner, The Joy Thieves, Red This Ever, 11grams vs. This Droid, and the aforementioned remixes by Stabbing Westward, Grendel, and Unitcode:Machine – Distortion Productions describes the EP, “Through the miracle of modern alchemy, Amulet and their cohort of mad scientists have created what mankind has been reaching for: a perfect fusion of AI and human.”













Amulet

Distortion Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)