Distortion Productions partners with Creamy Rat Studios for industrial compilation/comic book series





Distortion Productions has collaborated with some prominent figures in the world of comic books, and now has initiated a partnership with Creamy Rat Studios for a new compilation and comic book. Featuring 15 tracks of electro and industrial rock, the first volume of the Synthcore Dreams collection – titled Record Deal of the Apocalypse – will be presented in a CD/comic book combo, with the full-length issue “that will spread the gospel of industrial music” and including a tribute to Jamie Duffy. “A wild post-apocalyptic story with lots of action, comedy, tragedy, and a little bit of romance… plus a large helping of craziness,” Synthcore Dreams was created by Jeremy Frazier and Daveoramma Seven (also of Society Burning) and will feature appearances by members of the bands participating in the compilation; among them are 16volt, Chemlab, Mortiis, SMP, Hate Dept., Cyanotic, Red Lokust, Microwaved, Skrew, and Leæther Strip. Synthcore Dreams – Volume One: Record Deal of the Apocalypse releases on November 9, with all profits to be donated to Darkest Before Dawn – a Chicago and Los Angeles based non-profit organization devoted to suicide prevention in the nightlife restaurant and music industry.





