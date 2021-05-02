



One of the most definitive and impactful albums in the annals of industrial and machine/rock, Chemlab’s 1993 full-length debut Burn Out at the Hydrogen Bar is at long last receiving the vinyl treatment. Spearheaded by two of the current scene’s most eminent labels, Armalyte Industries and Distortion Productions, and fully authorized by Chemlab founders Jared Louche and Dylan Thomas More, this new edition features the mastering skills of Jules Seifert at Epic Audio Media, working from the original DAT masters supplied by Reid Hyams at Chicago Trax studio where the album was originally created. Commenting on the album’s legacy and influence on him and the formation of his label, Distortion Productions’ Jim Semonik states, “Our partners at Armalyte have been an amazing pleasure to work with and we are honored to be included in such an important release.”

Helping to spawn the industrial subgenre of coldwave, Burn Out at the Hydrogen Bar was originally released in March of 1993 via Fifth Colvmn Records / Metal Blade Records, marking Chemlab’s full-length debut after the 1990 Ten Ton Pressure EP. Produced by Louche and More with Jeff “Critter” Newell, the album also feaures instrumental and production contributions from the likes of Geno Lenardo (Filter), Duane Buford (MINISTRY, Revolting Cocks), Ned Wahl (Haloblack, Choronzon, H3llb3nt), Steve “Fly” Watson, and Mark Kermanj; a reissue from Invisible Records appeared in 1999, which included remixes by Martin Atkins and Mark Blasquez (Death Ride 69). With beloved favorites like “Suicide Jag,” “Codeine, Glue, and You,” “Rivethead,” “Chemical Halo,” “Neurozone,” and “Summer of Hate,” Chemlab went on to extensively tour with Nine Inch Nails, KMFDM, Skrew, White Zombie, Sister Machine Gun, and more. The album was performed in its entirety for a 25th anniversary tour in 2018 by the current iteration of the band, which includes Daniel Evans, Vince McAley, and Mike Love.

With pre-orders beginning on May 7 via Bandcamp and tentatively expected to ship on June 18, this new edition of Burn Out at the Hydrogen Bar will be available in a deluxe package that includes a download card signed by Louche and More, limited to 400 copies; additionally, an “Art” edition, limited to 100 copies, comes with a unique piece created, signed, and numbered by Louche. The album will also be released in CD and digital foramts, with the physical editions featuring previously unheard demos from the Chemlab archives.

Chemlab

Distortion Productions

Armalyte Industries

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)