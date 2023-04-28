



It has been 16 years since we’ve heard from Distorted Reality, but the darkwave and synthpop act has at long last returned with the release of a new single. Written by the duo of Martha A. Hoffman and Christian Kobusch, “I Can’t Imagine” touches on themes of a relationship’s end, with both sides enduring heartbreak at the understanding that love is not enough to maintain; “No one wants to make the scary move of ending it,” the band explains, with the song having been released today, April 28, on Bandcamp and all major digital platforms. Although the band had released the “I Knew It Was Wrong” single in 2021, that song had been performed live by the band during its initial tenure, making “I Can’t Imagine” the first brand new material from Distorted Reality since Daydreams and Nightmares, released in 2006 via Nilaihah Records. The lockdowns of the pandemic had revitalized Distorted Reality, which led to the release of “I Knew It Was Wrong,” as well as Hoffman’s collaboration with Solitary Experiments, and Kobusch’s Berlin Banter working with legendary trip-hop artist Tricky, both in 2022. The band promises more new material to come.





Distorted Reality

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)