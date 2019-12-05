



Australian/French electronic duo Distant Stars will release a new LP, titled The Tides, as a follow-up to the group’s Robots (Do it Better) EP. Taking its name from the classic Ultravox song, the band originated from a meeting at a party under a cathedral in Normandy, Muriel Annic and Richard Payne created a design brief to create “something bright that lives and breathes in the spaces between the cold, the dark, the deconstructed, and the minimal.” The results are presented in The Tides, with a companion video for the track “LLemanja” described by the band as “an acid enthused D.I.Y. orgy of betamax color,” reflecting the pair’s use of retro synth textures combined with a contemporary bass sensibility, “unbound by language or other useless constraints.” With a release date of December 11 via Detonic Recordings, The Tides will be available on CD and limited edition cassette, with global digital distribution by Believe.









Distant Stars/Detonic Recordings

