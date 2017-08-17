Dissonance unveils new track from upcoming album, first official music video





Having returned after a lengthy absence with the Void album, electro act Dissonance has unveiled a music video for the track “Drive,” from the upcoming album Break Myself. Co-written by vocalist Cat Hall and Chrys Anthem Wozniak, and mixed by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau, Pigface), “Drive” marks the first official music video by Dissonance, co-produced by Wozniak. A release date for Break Myself has not yet been announced, though Dissonance hopes to have it released before the end of 2017 via Hakatak International.





Dissonance/Cat Hall

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Hakatak International

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)