Dissonance unveils new track from upcoming album, first official music video

Dissonance unveils new track from upcoming album, first official music video1

Having returned after a lengthy absence with the Void album, electro act Dissonance has unveiled a music video for the track “Drive,” from the upcoming album Break Myself. Co-written by vocalist Cat Hall and Chrys Anthem Wozniak, and mixed by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau, Pigface), “Drive” marks the first official music video by Dissonance, co-produced by Wozniak. A release date for Break Myself has not yet been announced, though Dissonance hopes to have it released before the end of 2017 via Hakatak International.
 

 

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)

  1. Chrys Anthem-Wozniak says:
    August 17, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    This project started with the song and ended with a minimalistic video art piece. Cat Hall Angeles and Dissonance were amazing to collaborate with and I can’t wait to work more with this creative powerhouse. Cat rocks!!!

    chrys anthem-wozniak
    cAw

    Reply

