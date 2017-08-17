Dissonance unveils new track from upcoming album, first official music video

Having returned after a lengthy absence with the Void album, electro act Dissonance has unveiled a music video for the track “Drive,” from the upcoming album Break Myself. Co-written by vocalist Cat Hall and Chrys Anthem Wozniak, and mixed by Jim Marcus (GoFight, Die Warzau, Pigface), “Drive” marks the first official music video by Dissonance, co-produced by Wozniak. A release date for Break Myself has not yet been announced, though Dissonance hopes to have it released before the end of 2017 via Hakatak International.
Dissonance/Cat Hall
Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube
Hakatak International
Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp
Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)
This project started with the song and ended with a minimalistic video art piece. Cat Hall Angeles and Dissonance were amazing to collaborate with and I can’t wait to work more with this creative powerhouse. Cat rocks!!!
chrys anthem-wozniak
cAw