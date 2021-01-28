



After releasing three singles in 2020, Dissonance – the collaborative industrial/darkwave project of Cat Hall – embarks on a new campaign with the first wave of a new series with fellow electro/industrial act Melodywhore. Released today, January 28, the Damage-1st Assault EP is now available to stream and purchase on Bandcamp, with a second entry due to appear within the next month by Melodywhore; along with the EP’s release is a visualizer clip for the track. “I met Melodywhore when I was featured on his radio show Radio Dark Tunnel Situation 47, co-hosted by the incredible Sapphira Vee,” Hall explains, “I mentioned I had been pining to work on some more aggressive tracks, and this was the result.”











Of the song, ReGen Magazine editor-in-chief Ilker Yücel comments, “Fans of the halcyon days of the first DISSONANCE album can rejoice, for ‘Damage-1st Assault’ ups the ante with a more vicious and vibrant volley of industrialized melodic force.” Along with the primary track, the Damage-1st Assault EP features remixes by fellow electro/industrial rabble rousers Joe Haze, Steven OLaf, Jon Von Herrmann, Machines with Human Skin, Glenn Kirchner, and REVillusion.

Dissonance/Cat Hall

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Melodywhore

Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)