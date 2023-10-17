



Even after more than four decades, Blade Runner remains as provocative and as impactful as ever, with Dissona delving into the cinematic dystopia on the forthcoming Dreadfully Distinct EP. With today’s reveal of “Skinjob,” the Chicago band presents a visual accompaniment to themes of existential uncertainty inspired by the character of Agent K from the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049; purely electronic in its composition, while still retaining the band’s signature organic progressive and sci-fi metal undertones, “the lyrics resonate with Agent K’s struggle as a replicant, entirely subject to the will of humans. As the song progresses, it delves into Agent K’s internal conflict and the emotions that shouldn’t exist in a replicant, leading to a powerful emotional crescendo.”







“Skinjob” was directed and edited by Dissona, with cinematography by Darryl Miller; the song follows up on the previous single for “The Prodigal Son,” with both tracks bookending the Dreadfully Distinct EP. Each of the EP’s three tracks sonically and lyrically address key characters from the Blade Runner movies, all written by Dissona, and with voice acting on “Renaissance” provided by Marguerite Mahoney. Due for release on November 10 via Earache Distribution, Dreadfully Distinct is available to pre-order in digital and CD formats. The EP follows up on Dissona’s 2016 Paleopneumatic album, and the eponymous 2012 debut. The band has recently signed a worldwide deal with Extreme Management Group.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)