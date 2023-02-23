



Following mere days after the release of the Italian gothic/metal band’s eighth album, Dismal (The Waltz of Mind) has revealed a mystical and theatrical music video for “Return to the Emerald Forest.” Like the Via Entis album, the video presents an atmospheric depiction of themes of medieval history intermingling with the fantastical fairy tales; written and directed by Dismal pianist and orchestrator Bradac with editor Max Firinu for DreamCell11 Entertainment, the video marks the second release from Via Entis after the reveal of “All Is One” last month. Released on February 17 via Aural Music, Via Entis is available now in digital, CD, and vinyl formats, with the latter appearing in black and blue variants, each limited to 100 copies. The album marks the first Dismal release featuring lead vocalist Caterina Accorsi, a professional jazz singer who joined the band in 2022.









Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)