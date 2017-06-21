DIM7 unveils second single, lyric video from upcoming EP





Gothic metal band DIM7 has released a lyric video for “Adorned (Insidiously),” the second single from the upcoming BATS EP. The song features the vocal talents of Chela Rhea Harper of Sarasvati, lending a “dark and silky” style to contrast with the growls of front man Alex Crescioni. The song follows up on the preceding single, “Born (Into Filth),” released in November of 2016; the BATS EP will be released on July 7, 2017 (07/07/17) in digital and physical digipak formats, with pre-orders now available via the DIM7 website. BATS features a doom-laden epic goth/metal style aided by drummer Jorden Mitev (Society 1, Fracture), mastered by Mike Wells Mastering, and produced and mixed at Stygian Sound by Crescioni, who describes the EP as “30 minutes of pure horror.”





DIM7

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Alex Crescioni/Stygian Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)