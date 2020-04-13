



Dark rock and gothic/metal act DIM7 has at long last returned with a new single to end the nearly two years of silence since the In Sterquiliniis Invenitur EP. Produced during the first week of the COVID-19 quarantines, “TORTU(R)OUS” sees lead musician and producer Alex Crescioni crafting the song nearly entirely on his own, with Zander Reddis providing additonal vocal engineering. Released on April 10, the characteristically gruesome music video – wrought with writhing worms, voodoo skulls, and fake(?) blood – folllows with Crescioni helming the production, edition, and direction with Reddis’ assistance at Stygian Sound, the pair extending thanks to the renowned Vicente Cordero and Fernando Cordero of Industrialism Films.





DIM7

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Alex Crescioni/Stygian Sound

Website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube

Industrialism Films

Website, Facebook, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)