



After the 2018 One Bullet From Paradise record, dark alt. rock act Die So Fluid revealed a trio of moody and atmospheric singles; following nearly a full year since “The Start or the End,” the trio has now revealed its first release of 2021, the strutting and saccharine “Horrorscope Heroine.” In contrast to the weightier and worldly themes of the previous singles, the new song sees the band concentrating on the sense of attainable enjoyment to be found in beer-drinking, head-banging rock & roll; vocalist/bassist Grog explains the song to be an “upbeat three-minute rocker all about leaving the basement and blinking in the sunlight,” the much-needed relief of steadily returning to the world after the lockdowns. “Horrorscope Heroine” marks Die So Fluid’s second release since drummer Justin Bennett (Skinny Puppy, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, kETvECTOR, ohGr) was officially named the band’s drummer, having collaborated with Grog and guitarist Drew Richards since the aforementioned One Bullet From Paradise album; the song was mixed by Bennett, and produced by the band, with the video featuring contributions from various fans, “which made the guitar solo so much more rocking.” “Horrorscope Heroine” is available now via Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms.









Die So Fluid

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)